Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 95,800 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.