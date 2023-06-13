Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

