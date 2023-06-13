Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.2 %

Gold Fields Profile

NYSE GFI opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

