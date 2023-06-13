Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,648,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BMY opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
