Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 121,100 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after purchasing an additional 555,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,973,048 shares of company stock worth $65,311,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.