Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,200 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $25,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,079,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

