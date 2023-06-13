Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 137,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

