Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 147,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

