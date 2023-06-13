Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 378,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.61%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

