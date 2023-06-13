Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 434,900 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 434,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

