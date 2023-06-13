Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 44,900 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 72,976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

BCRX opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

