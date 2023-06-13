Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 75,400 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,684 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,839,000 after buying an additional 358,598 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,123,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 168,104 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

