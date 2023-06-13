Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $24.45 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

MongoDB stock opened at $381.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average of $223.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

