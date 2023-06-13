Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

