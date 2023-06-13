Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 159,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $33.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URBN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

