Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 306,432 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 306,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

