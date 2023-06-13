Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1,961.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

