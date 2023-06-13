Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2,296.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $48.41.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,024 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.