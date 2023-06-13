Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 447,093 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,093 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

