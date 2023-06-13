Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 60,802 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6 %

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.