Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,581 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 871,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 49.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,117,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,765,000 after acquiring an additional 698,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

