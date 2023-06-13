Two Sigma Investments LP Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $228.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.97. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

