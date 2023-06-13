Two Sigma Investments LP Has $24.96 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 316.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,799 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.