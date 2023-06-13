Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,864 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

