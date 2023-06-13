Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 278,485 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,485 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QS opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 5.14.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

