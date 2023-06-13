Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 378,373 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

