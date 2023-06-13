Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,649,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,568,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,122,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.