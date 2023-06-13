Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,261,745 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,261,745 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,689 shares of company stock worth $1,576,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

