Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 248,653 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 248,653 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $197.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

