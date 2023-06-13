Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 34,971 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Synaptics by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 250,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $149.96.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

