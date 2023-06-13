Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 41,419 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.