United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

