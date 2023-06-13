UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.18.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

