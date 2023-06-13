urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Purchases $14,000.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,306 shares in the company, valued at $162,828.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00.

urban-gro Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

