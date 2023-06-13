urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Purchases $14,000.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,306 shares in the company, valued at $162,828.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00.
urban-gro Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of UGRO stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on urban-gro (UGRO)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.