Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

