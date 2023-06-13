VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 719.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $26,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

VICI opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

