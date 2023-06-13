Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

