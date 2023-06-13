Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,157 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Welltower were worth $191,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9 %

WELL opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

