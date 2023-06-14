11,519 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 94,037 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SYLD opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

