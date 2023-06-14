12,378 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 265,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

