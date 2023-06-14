1,344 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.70.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 116.18%.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.