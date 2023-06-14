1,500 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

