15,273 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

