18,853 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

