21,046 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,767,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 260,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 174,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

