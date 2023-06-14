218,218 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VNO opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

