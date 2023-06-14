25,521 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

