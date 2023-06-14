275 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

