2,789,920 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,789,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.43% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.