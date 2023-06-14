3,125,510 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,125,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

