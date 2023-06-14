3,125,510 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,125,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,329,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Brookfield Stock Performance
NYSE:BN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
